Doval allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

Doval pitched for the third day in a row, but he was still effective. He threw 10 of 15 pitches for strikes in this outing and limited the damage to a two-out single by Miguel Vargas. During his recent stretch of usage, Doval has throw 3.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. The closer is 20-for-23 in save chances this year while maintaining a 2.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 68:26 K:BB across 57 innings.