Doval struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 26th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Rockies.

The right-hander needed only 10 pitches (eight strikes) to wrap things up, striking out pinch-hitters Nolan Jones and Harold Castro en route to his eighth straight successful save conversion. The save allowed Doval to keep pace with Alexis Diaz for the major-league lead, and the Giants' closer is already one short of tying the 27 he recorded in 2022 in his first full season in the majors.