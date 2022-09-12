Doval earned the save during Sunday's 4-2 win against the Cubs, allowing one hit and hitting a batter in 1.1 scoreless innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Doval was brought in with two on and two out in the eighth inning and was able to escape the jam before navigating two baserunners in the ninth with the help of a double play. The 25-year-old flamethrower has now posted five straight scoreless outings and has allowed an earned run in only one of his last 15 appearances, lowering his ERA from 3.21 to 2.58 with the effective stretch. His 22 saves rank 13th in MLB.