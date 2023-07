Doval issued one walk in a scoreless inning Friday, striking out one and earning a save over the Mets.

Doval needed just 11 pitches to finish off the 5-4 win. He's now converted six straight save chances after a rare misstep June 16 against the Dodgers. Doval lowered his ERA to a stellar 1.89 ERA with a 53:17 K:BB through 38 frames.