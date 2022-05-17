Doval earned the save against the Rockies on Monday, tossing a scoreless inning during which he allowed one walk and struck out one batter.

After the Giants pulled ahead with a run in the top of the ninth frame, Doval was asked to protect the lead against the heart of the Rockies' order. He walked C.J. Cron with one out but retired the following two batters to close out the contest. Doval extended his streak of appearances with at least one strikeout to 13 games, and he converted his sixth consecutive save opportunity. He appears to be firmly entrenched in his role as San Francisco's closer.