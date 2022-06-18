Doval pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Pirates.
Carlos Rodon threw eight shutout innings before Doval closed out the contests. The right-hander needed just 11 pitches (seven strikes) to retire Ke'Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and Michael Chavis in order. Doval's scoreless streak is up to 7.2 innings, a span in which he's allowed just two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He's 10-for-12 in saves chances with a 2-2 record, one hold, a 2.54 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB across 28.1 innings overall as the Giants' primary closer.