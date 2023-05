Doval picked up the save Monday against the Phillies. He didn't allow a run and walked one batter in 1.1 innings.

Doval entered with two on and two outs in the eighth and promptly struck out Alec Bohm. Doval hadn't pitched in two days, allowing the Giants to get 25 pitches out of him Monday. The righty has locked up nine of his 10 save chances and has punched out 25 batters in 17.2 innings.