Doval (1-2) earned the win Wednesday, striking out one in a perfect inning versus the Rockies.
Doval was brought in for the 10th inning and kept the game tied. He got the win when the Giants scored the winning run in their half of the frame. After a shaky stretch to end May that seeped into June saw him allow seven runs (four earned) in five innings, he's bounced back with three straight scoreless appearances. The right-hander has a 3.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 26:9 K:BB, eight saves and two blown saves through 23.2 innings this season.