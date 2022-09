Doval retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Jharel Cotton and John Brebbia both struggled in the ninth inning, but Doval was able to escape with a save when he got Ezequiel Tovar to ground out. Considering Doval had allowed a run in each of his last two outings, this was a positive showing. He's up to 27 saves in 30 attempts while maintaining a 2.57 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 80:30 K:BB through 66.2 innings this year.