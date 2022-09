Doval allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Doval turned in his fourth straight scoreless outing, spanning 4.1 innings with three saves and a win in that stretch. He's given up only four runs (two earned) in 15 innings since the start of August, despite a 14:8 K:BB in that span. For the season, the Giants' closer has 21 saves, a 2.64 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 69:26 K:BB through 58 innings overall.