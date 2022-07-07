Doval allowed a run on one hit and three walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning, earning a hold in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Doval was brought in to protect a three-run lead, but he instead allowed four of the six batters he faced to get aboard. He left the game with the bases loaded, and Sam Long was able to strike out Jordan Luplow to close out the game. Doval hasn't been terribly plagued by walks this year, but he's allowed seven of them in his 11 innings after a nearly month-long stretch without issuing a free pass. He owns a 3.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 43:16 K:BB, 12 saves, two holds and two blown saves through 35.2 innings this season as the Giants' main closer.