Doval allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning during Sunday's 6-4 win over the Reds.

Doval entered the game with a four-run lead in the ninth inning. He gave up a two-run home run to Albert Almora before finishing off the appearance. Doval hasn't converted a save since May 17, pitching just three times since then and allowing four runs (three earned). The right-hander owns a 3.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 18.1 innings. He's logged seven saves and an 0-2 record while serving as one of the Giants' top closing options.