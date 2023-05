Doval struck out the side and hit a batter while earning the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Doval made easy work in the ninth and has now converted all 10 of his save chances in May. He's struck out at least two batters in seven of his last 10 appearances and sports an 0.77 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and an absurd 19:4 K:BB over 11.2 innings this month.