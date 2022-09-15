Doval tossed a perfect inning, striking out three batters on his way to a save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Atlanta.

Doval was tasked with protecting a three-run lead the top of the ninth inning, punching out all three batters he faced in order. The save was his 23rd of the 2022 campaign and fifth in September, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings in six appearances during the month so far. Doval is now 23-for-26 on save opportunities this year and owns a 2.54 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 72 strikeouts over 60.1 frames in 60 appearances.