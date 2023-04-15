Doval (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Giants fell 7-5 to the Tigers in 11 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on only one hit over 1.2 innings. He struck out three.

The closer kept Detroit off the board in the bottom of the 10th inning, but when San Francisco grabbed a 5-4 lead in the top of the 11th, Doval remained on the mound. The right-hander watched second baseman David Villar make a poor decision on defense by trying to get the phantom runner at third base on a slow chopper to lead off the bottom of the frame, and after he struck out the next two batters -- which would have ended the game, had Villar taken the easy out at first base -- Nick Maton turned on a 96.8 mph fastball up in the zone and slugged a walkoff homer on Doval's 21st pitch of the night. He's got more losses than saves (one) right now and an ugly 6.35 ERA, but Doval's 33.3 percent strikeout rate through his first 5.2 innings suggest there's little cause for concern in the long run.