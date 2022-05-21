Doval (0-2) took the loss during Friday's 8-7 defeat at the hands of the Padres, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with one strikeout in one inning.

Doval was brought in to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game and surrendered two hits within the first three batters to put San Francisco in a two-run hole it couldn't crawl out of. The 24-year-old has lost both tied games he's entered this month though he's been lights out when given a lead. Doval now possesses a 2.70 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 22 strikeouts and nine walks in 16.2 innings across 16 appearances.