Doval was charged with a blown save Sunday versus the Padres, allowing a run on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Doval allowed a runner inherited from Tyler Rogers to score in the eighth inning, and the Giants were unable to bounce back. A two-run double from Matt Carpenter also put a run on Doval's line. It's the first blown save of the season for Doval, who has also gone 1-2 with three saves through 11 appearances. He has a 3.27 ERA, but his 1.36 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB through 11 innings are at least somewhat concerning marks.