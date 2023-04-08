Doval (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Royals while allowing a run on a hit with one strikeout over an inning of work.

The run scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning, and it gives Doval his first loss of the season. The right-hander has struggled over his first three appearances while allowing a pair of runs for a 6.00 ERA. Doval still should continue to see the majority of save chances despite his slow start to the 2023 season.