The Giants selected Ragsdale to the 40-man roster Tuesday.

Ragsdale appeared in 27 games between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento in 2024, the latter of which he produced a 5.03 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 57 strikeouts over 53.2 innings in 13 appearances, including 12 starts. The right-hander will likely open the 2025 campaign with Sacramento in an attempt to refine his skills before a potential major-league debut during the season.