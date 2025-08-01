The Giants reinstated Koss (hamstring) from the injured list Friday.

Koss landed on the injured list at the beginning of July with a left hamstring strain but looked pretty good during his five-game rehab assignment, going 9-for-22 at the plate with a home run, six RBI and five runs scored. Now fully healthy, he'll reclaim a spot on the Giants' bench and replace Brett Wisely on the 26-man roster.