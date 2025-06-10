Giants' Christian Koss: Back in big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants recalled Koss from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old was demoted last week but will rejoin San Francisco with Matt Chapman (hand) landing on the injured list. Koss has a .219/.275/.266 slash line over 72 plate appearances in the majors this season and will likely fill a reserve role while up with the big club.
