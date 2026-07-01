Giants' Christian Koss: Called up from Sacramento

The Giants recalled Koss from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

With Matt Chapman (abdomen) being placed on the injured list, Koss is back with the big-league club for the first time since May 15. Koss made the Opening Day roster for San Francisco, but slugged just .071/.133/.143 in 15 plate appearances. The 28-year-old fractured his wrist back in early June, prohibiting him from playing for Sacramento. After completing a rehab assignment, Koss has been cleared to return to action and will start Wednesday for San Francisco at shortstop and bat ninth.