Koss will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Koss will occupy the keystone for the third time in four games and could get a look as the Giants' primary option at the position after Tyler Fitzgerald (rib) recently joined Casey Schmitt (oblique) on the injured list. After making the Giants' roster out of spring training, Koss had seen limited playing time through the end of April, logging just 26 plate appearances in total over the team's first 31 games. Along with Koss, Brett Wisely is also likely to be in the mix for playing time at second base while Fitzgerald and Schmitt are on the shelf.