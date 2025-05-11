Koss is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Brett Wisely will step in at the keystone while Koss takes a seat following a stretch of three consecutive starts. Since Tyler Fitzgerald (rib) joined Casey Schmitt (oblique) on the injured list May 1, Koss has started at second base in seven of the Giants' first 10 games on the month while going 5-for-23 (.217 average) with no extra-base hits or stolen bases.
