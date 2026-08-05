Giants' Christian Koss: Heading to bench Wednesday

Koss is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Koss covered third base in the first two contests of the series but will cede the hot corner to Buddy Kennedy in the finale. With Matt Chapman (abdomen) having recently suffered a setback that will delay his return from the injured list and potentially keep him out for the rest of the season, the everyday role at third base is up for grabs. Koss has done little thus far to prove himself worthy of steady playing time; he's slashing just .167/.216/.188 over 51 plate appearances with the Giants.