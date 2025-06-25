Koss went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

Koss took Miami starter Cal Quantrill deep in the fifth inning to pull the Giants within a run. Koss has started three of the Giants' last five games, all against right-handed pitchers, but it's too soon to tell how the playing time will shake out at second base in the short term after Tyler Fitzgerald was demoted to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Koss is in the mix, but the right-handed hitter will be competing with the left-handed-hitting Brett Wisely until Matt Chapman's (hand) return shifts Casey Schmitt over to the keystone. Koss hasn't done much in his first year in the majors, slashing .224/.272/.303 with two homers, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over his first 84 plate appearances.