Koss went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a double in Monday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Koss did most of his damage in the sixth inning, hitting a two-run double to right field before coming around to score. The 27-year-old infielder drew the start at second base after going four consecutive games without a plate appearance, delivering his 10th multi-hit performance of the season. He's slashing .258/.299/.361 with 20 RBI, 19 runs scored, three home runs and three stolen bases across 170 plate appearances in 67 games during the 2025 campaign.