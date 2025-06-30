Koss went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox.

The 27-year-old made his sixth straight start Sunday, including his fourth straight at third base due to Casey Schmitt (wrist) being sidelined. Koss drew a walk in the second inning and subsequently stole second before coming around to score the Giants' first run. He also lined a double to left field in the fourth and added a single in the eighth. The infielder has recorded two hits in each of his last four games, slashing .533/.563/.667 with three runs scored, two doubles and a stolen base across 16 plate appearances during that span.