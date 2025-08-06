Giants' Christian Koss: Notches third homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koss went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Pirates.
Koss drew the start at second base for the first time since being reinstated from the injured list Friday. He launched a two-run homer in the third inning, giving the Giants a 2-0 lead. The 27-year-old infielder now has three home runs on the season and is slashing .262/.300/.379 with 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases across 113 plate appearances.
