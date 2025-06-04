The Giants optioned Koss to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Koss has slashed just .219/.275/.266 this season and had seen limited playing time recently. He should see more regular reps at Sacramento as a utility infielder.
