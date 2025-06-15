Smith went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Smith doubled to right field during the fifth inning and added a walk in the ninth before coming around to score. The 30-year-old has now logged at least one hit in four straight games, slashing .571/.625/.929 with four runs scored, three RBI, two doubles and a home run across 16 plate appearances during that span. The first baseman has provided an offensive boost since signing a one-year contract June 4. He's now slashing .364/.395/.545 with seven RBI, four runs scored, three doubles, a homer and a stolen base across 38 plate appearances.