Giants' Dominic Smith: Exits with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent right leg injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Smith suffered the injury while extending to catch a throw from Matt Chapman in the fourth inning. It remains to be seen whether Smith's injury will force him to miss any additional time, but if that proves to be the case, Wilmer Flores would be in line to receive more starts at first base.