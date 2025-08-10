Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Smith had started at first base or designated hitter in seven of the Giants' previous nine games, but he'll likely see a downturn in playing time moving forward with Wilmer Flores (hamstring) making his return to the starting nine Sunday after he hadn't been included in the lineup in more than a week. The Giants are likely to lean on a combination of Rafael Devers and Flores at first base and designated hitter more often than not, though the left-handed-hitting Smith could replace the right-handed-hitting Flores against some right-handed pitchers.