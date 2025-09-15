Smith was diagnosed with a moderate hamstring strain after exiting Friday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, MLB.com reports.

After he was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Smith is eligible to return for the Giants' final five games of the regular season, but the team is expecting him to need at least two weeks to recover from the hamstring strain. The Giants are planning to call up Bryce Eldridge from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Monday's game in Arizona, and he'll likely step in for Smith in the strong side of a platoon at first base or designated hitter with the right-handed-hitting Wilmer Flores.