Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Smith singled in the second inning and added a double in the seventh before coming around to score. With that, the first baseman delivered his first multi-hit performance since June 13. The 30-year-old has been out of the lineup in five of the club's last eight games, losing playing time at first base to Wilmer Flores. Smith appeared in 19 games in June after signing a one-year contract with San Francisco on June 4, slashing .281/.368/.404 with eight RBI, six runs scored, four doubles, one home run and one stolen base across 68 plate appearances.