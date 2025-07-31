Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Smith tallied two of the Giants' six hits and delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning. The first baseman has seen a slight dip in playing time since the All-Star break, logging a plate appearance in five of San Francisco's 12 games. During that span, he's slashing .412/.500/.471 with two RBI, two runs scored and a double across 20 plate appearances.