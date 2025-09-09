Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Smith's blast tied the game at 4-4 in the third inning. The first baseman has hit safely in his last nine games, going 13-for-37 (.351) with two homers and 11 RBI during the streak. That surge has him up to a .291/.341/.427 slash line with five long balls, 33 RBI, 26 runs scored, 12 doubles and two stolen bases over 220 plate appearances this season in a strong-side platoon role.