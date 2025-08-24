Smith went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a double in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

Smith lined a single to center field in the sixth inning before coming around to score. The 30-year-old first baseman added a double in the seventh and scored once again. He's been productive this month, slashing .317/.339/.433 with 10 RBI, eight runs scored, four doubles, one homer and one stolen base across 62 plate appearances in 18 games during August.