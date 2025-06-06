Smith went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double in Thursday's 3-2 win over San Diego.

Smith delivered a bounce-back performance after going 0-for-4 in his season debut during Wednesday's win over the Padres. The 29-year-old first baseman singled in his first at-bat and later hit a two-run ground-rule double in the third inning to give the Giants a 3-2 lead. San Francisco signed Smith to a one-year contract Wednesday after he began the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he slashed .255/.333/.448 with 28 RBI, 26 runs scored, eight homers and four stolen bases across 189 plate appearances.