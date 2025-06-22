Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The left-handed-hitting Smith will take a seat against a right-handed pitcher (Lucas Gioliot) for the second time in the series. Smith has produced an .801 OPS in 16 games since joining the Giants earlier this month, but he could nonetheless have to settle for a part-time role at first base against right-handed pitching with the acquisition of Rafael Devers having displaced Wilmer Flores from the designated-hitter spot.