Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wilmer Flores (hamstring) is still nursing an injury and will remain on the bench for a fifth straight game, but because the Pirates are sending a lefty (Andrew Heaney) to the hill, the left-handed-hitting Smith will exit the starting nine. Smith had been included in the lineup in each of the past four games as a replacement for Flores, going 4-for-18 with a home run, five RBI and three runs.