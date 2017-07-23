Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Drives in two Saturday

Nunez went 3-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

The veteran infielder has gone 5-for-15 (.333) in three games since returning from a one-game absence due to a flare up with his hamstring. Nunez's bat appears to be fine, but the speedster has yet to notch a stolen base since returning from the disabled list July 14. Barring any additional setbacks, we should see the 30-year-old build on his current mark of 17 steals in the coming week as the Giants showcase their veteran talent prior to the trade deadline.