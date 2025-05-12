Miller was charged with a blown save in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Twins, allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk without retiring a batter.

Miller entered the game in the sixth inning with a 4-3 lead and was tagged with his second blown save of the season after a lackluster performance. The left-hander surrendered three singles and threw just six of his 12 pitches for strikes before being pulled. Miller now owns a 2.19 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and an 11:9 K:BB across 12.1 innings in 15 appearances.