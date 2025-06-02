Miller picked up a hold in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Marlins, allowing two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

Miller entered the game in the eighth inning and recorded his seventh hold of the season, throwing 12 of his 18 pitches for strikes. The left-hander gave up a single and a double before being pulled in favor of closer Camilo Doval. Miller hasn't been charged with a run since May 11. He owns a 1.40 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and a 15:13 K:BB with two wins and two blown saves across 19.1 innings in 23 appearances this season.