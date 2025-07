The Giants placed Miller on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a left elbow sprain, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Miller, a 27-year-old southpaw, has a 1.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 22:20 K:BB in 30 innings this season. Lefty Scott Alexander was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to take Miller's place in the Giants bullpen.