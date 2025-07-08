Miller (elbow) is optimistic about returning from the 15-day injured list in five weeks, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a left elbow sprain, and while the initial five-week timeline may be a bit ambitious, Miller isn't worried about bouncing back from the injury, per Rubin. The southpaw was in the midst of putting together a strong 2025 campaign, posting a 1.50 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 22 strikeouts across 30.0 innings prior to landing on the shelf.