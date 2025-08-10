Giants' Erik Miller: Makes first rehab appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (elbow) retired one of the five batters he faced and was charged with two runs (one earned) on three hits in his rehab appearance Friday with Triple-A Sacramento.
Making his first appearance at any level since July 2, Miller exhibited some rust but wasn't hit particularly hard; all three of the hits he allowed were singles. According to Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News, the left-hander is expected to make two more rehab appearances before slotting back into the San Francisco bullpen.
