default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Miller (elbow) retired one of the five batters he faced and was charged with two runs (one earned) on three hits in his rehab appearance Friday with Triple-A Sacramento.

Making his first appearance at any level since July 2, Miller exhibited some rust but wasn't hit particularly hard; all three of the hits he allowed were singles. According to Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News, the left-hander is expected to make two more rehab appearances before slotting back into the San Francisco bullpen.

More News