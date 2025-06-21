Miller tossed two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox, allowing no runs while striking out one.

After Sean Hjelle gave up a home run and a single in the sixth inning, Miller entered with one out and retired the next two batters to end the frame. The left-hander threw five of his 10 pitches for strikes. Miller has yet to allow a run in June and now owns a 1.07 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and an 18:18 K:BB with nine holds across 25.1 innings in 31 games this season.