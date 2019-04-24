Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Toronto.

It was Longoria's third home run of the season, all three of which have come on the road. Oracle Park is notoriously a pitcher's venue, and it may be affecting the veteran more than any Giant hitter. Longoria is slashing a meager .158/.179/.237 at home compared to a healthy .271/.314/.521 on the road. Deep and NL-only owners may not have the luxury of picking and choosing when to start the third baseman, but those using Longoria in DFS and as a mixed-league streamer may want to deploy him on road trips.

