Longoria is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Longoria will snap a streak of seven consecutive starts, over which he's started to turn things around at the plate. He's 9-for-32 over that stretch, collecting two home runs and nine RBI. Longoria will look to pick up where he left off Monday in Philadelphia, but in the meantime, Pablo Sandoval will man the hot corner.