Giants' Evan Longoria: Heads to bench Sunday
Longoria is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria will snap a streak of seven consecutive starts, over which he's started to turn things around at the plate. He's 9-for-32 over that stretch, collecting two home runs and nine RBI. Longoria will look to pick up where he left off Monday in Philadelphia, but in the meantime, Pablo Sandoval will man the hot corner.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....